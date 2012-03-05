Kim Kardashian Cleans Up Her Marriage Mess By Giving Back

What? You thought that Mama Kris Jenner would let Kim Kardashian disappear without doing a ton of PR for the backlash following her 72 day marriage? After laying low in the family manse following the dissolution of her nuptials, Kim is back on the scene.

Today the fine folks at TMZ (otherwise known as the beacon of truth and glory in these troubled times) published a letter they received that was sent to every guest at Kimmy’s wedding to basketball player Kris Humphries (remember him?). In it, Kim states,”I would like to thank you for your generous and thoughtfulweddinggift. It has taken me some time to pull everything together but I wanted to let you know that the money for every gift received by me at myweddinghas been donated to the Dream Foundation.”

Allegedly, she cut a check around $200K. Even though Kim is pretty much rolling in dough and alligator handbags, this is NOT chump change for the woman who did the impossible and became an A-list celebrity after getting shtooped by Brandy‘s brother.

Anyway, I respect this decision and I hope people can finally forgive her for her marriage mistake. What do you think though, is $200K a small price to pay for duping the public?