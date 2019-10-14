Kim Kardashian Was Not Here For Kanye West Calling Her Met Gala Look ‘Too Sexy’

Perhaps he forgot who he married. Kim Kardashian’s clapback at Kanye West calling her Met Gala dress too sexy is iconic. On the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we watched Kim’s 8-month preparation for the Met Gala come to an end. She worked with designer Thierry Mugler on her “wet” dress what included a super-cinched waist and water droplets.

When Kim donned the Met Gala carpet wearing the ensemble many people were alarmed by her super tiny waist. To achieve the look she wore a tight corset, which was designed by famed corset maker Mr. Pearl. She even had an emergency bathroom plan in place that involved her sisters wiping the urine off her leg if she couldn’t hold it. However, at the 11th hour–Kim’s rapper hubby Kanye West informed his mogul wife that her look was “too sexy.” Um WTF.

He essentially pulled some sexist BS claiming that Kim showing off her body was affecting his soul as a married man and a father. Yes–he said that. First of all, this is hardly Kim’s sexiest look so we’re not even sure what Kanye is even talking about. He said,

The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that. And I didn’t realize that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids. A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?

Though Kim did not want to fight with her husband–she also refused to back down. She explained, “You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety, and I don’t need any more negative energy for you to now say that you’re not into me wearing a tight dress. You built me up to be, like, this sexy person and confident and all this stuff. And just because you’re on a journey, and you’re on your transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

First of all–Kim is a whole grown-ass woman who can wear whatever he heart desires. We’re glad she was not about to let Kanye dictate her wardrobe and so is the rest of Beyoncé’s internet.

After he realized Kim was not about to change her look–Kanye stormed off to which Kim replied, “That’s absolutely ridiculous.”

BYE MR. WEST!