Behold: Kim Kardashian Chopped Her Hair

Whether she chopped it in earnest, or just nixed any traces of extensions, it seems Kim Kardashian took some time out from posing naked to debut a kicky new haircut.

On Friday night, Kim let her Instagram followers know that she “cut her hair shorter,” and posted an accompanying snap of herself with a longish bob that’s a pretty far cry from her signature flowing mane.

While the stick-straight cut is also a departure from the chopped-up lob that Lauren Conrad (and pretty much every single person you know) is getting, Kim is set to walk the red carpet with hubby Kanye West at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, so it’s probably not a shot in the dark to assume he might have had a hand in orchestrating his wife’s new (normcore? Soccer mom?) cut that we bet won’t last past the weekend.

