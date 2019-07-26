Kim Kardashian & Chicago West Are Actually Twins In These Sweet Pics

Like mother, like daughter. Kim Kardashian and Chicago twins in this new photo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared new photos of her daughter. In the pictures but Kim and Chi are wearing white while looking absolutely perfect.

In the black and white photos posted to Instagram, Kim is seen sharing an intimate, personal moment with her daughter. The mother and daughter pair stare lovingly at one another while Kim ties little Chicago’s ballet shoes into bows. “My twin,” the reality star captioned the photos. Chicago is the third child of Kim Kardashian and husband Grammy winner Kanye West. The couple has two older children, eldest daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3. They also have a newborn son named Psalm.

Chicago looks like she’s growing up to look exactly like her mom. And this isn’t the first time Kim has noticed their striking similarities. This past October, Kim sat down with Ashley Graham on the model’s podcast and spoke so warmly about her youngest daughter, according to Yahoo Entertainment. The proud mom shared with Graham that Chicago is, “such a doll,” adding her daughter, “looks like, honestly, my twin mixed with Saint. It’s like the two of us in her.”

The youngest daughter of Kim and Kanye was conceived via surrogate, which Kim originally anxious about. “I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, ‘I’m going to make her look just like you,'” she said. Kim and Kanye welcomed their second son, Psalm, just this past May. While Kim’s other children may not bear the extreme resemblance of Chicago, Kim can rest assured she’ll always have her mini-me.