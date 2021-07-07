Only Kim K Could Wear A Cherry-Printed Dress With A Trucker Hat

ICYMI, Kim Kardashian is currently on vacation in Italy—and has packed some pretty daring dresses for her time spent abroad. Her recent hits include the white cut-out lace midi dress she wore on a day trip to the Vatican and the corseted tortoise-print mini she wore to dinner with her friends. But, Kim Kardashian’s cherry-print dress has to be my favorite look of the entire trip—and that’s because she paired it with a trucker hat. Iconic, TBH.

Kendall might be the actual supermodel in the Kardashian-Jenner family, but her half-sister is truly the master when it comes to looking amazing in street style photos. While Kardashian wore the fun John Galliano dress a few days back, she’s just now posting a bunch of photos in it to her social media feeds and I’m loving them all. I mean, did the fashion (and beauty!) mogul really wear something if it wasn’t posted on the ‘gram? The answer is no. She captioned her tweet with a simple cherry emoji.

Along with the dress, she rounded out the ensemble with a pair of strappy brown stilettos. While this ensemble is by no means laid-back (the sky-high heels! The micro-mini hemline!) Kardashian has proven that she can dress down every now and again. I mean, when was the last time we saw her in something as low-key as a trucker hat? What’s more, her pick even has a freakin’ marijuana leaf on the front of it! This, my friends, is not an accessory I could have predicted.

Kardashian is by no means the first celeb to rock a trucker hat in recent months. The menswear-inspired style is totally trending right now and celebs like the Hadid sisters and queen Rihanna (!) both consider themselves to be super fans. It also makes sense that Kimmy would be rocking an early-aughts-inspired trend these days—her pal Paris Hilton was one of the people who made trucker hats famous in the first place, after all!

Wearing a daring outfit or two is nothing new for Kardashian. She’s been pushing the boundaries in fashion for as long as she’s been in the public eye! This is the same woman who has worn full latex looks on more than one occasion, after all. But her Italy wardrobe is on an entirely new level, even for her.

I mean, you aren’t supposed to do as much as bare your shoulders while visiting The Vatican, so I’m honestly shocked that she got away with wearing a lacy piece that featured not one but two cut-outs across her lower stomach (although she did flag that she covered up when it was time to go inside the sacred space).

If the mom of four is trying to reinvent herself—and her style—after her now well-documented split from rapper Kanye West, she’s definitely excelling at it. Her most recent outfits are signaling a return to sexy high-fashion glamour after so many years of opting for only minimalist silhouettes and neutral colorways. When in Rome, Kim plays with the prints! And the trucker hats.

While I did think that she looked amazing in those years of Yeezy, I honestly missed this classic Kim vibe so much. Here’s to refreshing her Instagram feed so I never miss another glamorous post.