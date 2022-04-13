Kim Just Reacted to Kanye Dating Her Look-Alike—Here’s if She’s ‘Truly’ Happy

What’s truly best. Kim Kardashian shared her true feelings about her ex-husband Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones. While Chaney strikes a very close resemblance to Kim (she’s even been called her look-alike), that’s not what matters to the Skims founder.

“I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest—just whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is,” Kim told Amanda Hirsch on the April 12, 2022, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast about her ex’s new girlfriend. “I think that it’ll reflect in your life and your work, everything and how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that. Truly.”

In the same interview, Kim revealed her relationship with Kanye post-divorce: “We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also confirmed that she and her ex-husband are on good terms now. “We don’t really communicate, but I think that’s OK sometimes, and I think that we will. We always will,” Kim reflected. “I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that’ll never change, but it doesn’t mean that they’re the right one for you and that’s OK too.”

News of Kanye’s relationship with Chaney came two months after his breakup with Julia Fox in February 2021. The new couple have gotten so close that Kanye even introduced Chaney to his extended family on his grandmother’s birthday in April 2022.

