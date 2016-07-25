Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris Partied Together at Jennifer Lopez’s B-Day

Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris met up Saturday night in Las Vegas for Jennifer Lopez‘s birthday and, we can only assume, high fives. The two were seen backstage at J-Lo’s first All I Have show at Caesar’s Palace and at a private party afterward for the singer’s 47th birthday.

The two even posed together in this photo on French Montana‘s Instagram, making the hearts of Taylor Swift haters everywhere flutter with schadenfreude after the #KimExposedTaylorParty achieved nuclear-meltdown status last week.

It all comes after both Kim and Calvin separately posted videos of themselves lip-synching Kanye West songs. Calvin posted a Snapchat of himself singing Kanye’s “The Part” in his kitchen with an emphasis on the lyric “Wifey gonna kill me, she the female OJ.”

And Kim, of course, took an even bigger swing. She posted a video of herself singing the controversial “Famous” lyric: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Now that the feud of the year is officially in its second week, we have to wonder: How far will this go?