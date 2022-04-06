Caitlyn Jenner Has Officially Met Pete—Here’s What She Thinks of His Relationship With Kim

A family reunion. Kim Kardashian has introduced Caitlyn Jenner to Pete Davidson, according to TMZ. The couple met with Caitlyn and bonded over at her residence, where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars got to reunite. Caitlyn, for her part, had nothing bad to say about the SNL star.

During an episode of the “Full Send” podcast, Caitlyn said that Pete was “a very nice guy” when the Skims founder brought him over to meet her for the first time. Caitlyn mistakenly called Pete ‘Peter’ and Kim jokingly corrected her by saying that “it’s not Peter, it’s Pete!” Caitlyn seemingly approved of the relationship and Pete’s treatment of Kim when she saw that “the best part was that [Kim] was happy.”

Pete had also recently met with other members of Kim’s family. He was spotted driving around with Kim’s daughter, North, and her niece, Penelope Disick in a Pink MOKE car on April 4, 2022, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Kim also met with Pete’s grandparents during a movie shoot in Staten Island.

During the early days of their romance, a source told US Weekly in November 2021 that “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives.“ Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, called their romance the “relationship that nobody saw coming” in a trailer of their new Hulu series. On the other hand, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West introduced his new girlfriend to his extended family on April 5, 2022. Previously, Kanye had stated that he did not want Pete to meet his children in a now-deleted Instagram caption attacking Pete and Kim’s relationship.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.