Kim Kardashian & Caitlyn Jenner Shared a Surprising Reaction After Finally Running Into Each Other

May all our family feuds work out like this: Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner’s feud response last night was the refreshing comment from both parties we needed. The pair finally ran into each other after months of rumored tension between members of the Kardashian family and Caitlyn Jenner, and their reunion gave a clear picture of where exactly things stand between them.

Kim, 39, and Caitlyn, 70, both attended a Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party following the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9.Photos show the ladies were simply all smiles after bumping into each other—proving that most of the KarJenner drama has finally blown over.

At least for now. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians thought they’d seen the last of the Kardashian-Caitlyn feud once things were (sorta) patched up following Caitlyn’s tell-all memoir. But when the memoir was first released in 2017, Kim and family were deeply hurt by Caitlyn’s comments throughout the book—which included inflammatory stories about Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, a.k.a. Kim’s parents.

Kim even went so far as to threaten Caitlyn after reading the book on an episode of KUWTK: “If you talk about my dad, I will cut you!” she said. She also claimed the memoir was all kinds of “untruthful” and “hurtful.” At the end of it all, Kim’s position on Caitlyn was clear: She was a “liar” and “not a good person.”

This relationship kept up for some time, with Caitlyn confirming that she hadn’t spoken to members of the Kardashian family in a long time: “I was blessed to have the Kardashian side of the family come into my life. It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year,” she said in an interview at The Cambridge Union.

Kim and Caitlyn, however, seemed to smooth things over for the first time after reuniting for Caitlyn’s birthday dinner late last year. But tensions arose again after Caitlyn starred on the reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and the Kardashian clan was…well, less than supportive.

Fans were unsure where things stood after that, but last night’s exchange is pointing in a position direction. KarJenner feud, where?