You Can Float on Kim Kardashian’s Butt in the Pool This Summer

Last year, it was the swan—and the year before that, the flamingo. The donut was big for a time, too—and now, for the low, low price of $98, you can float atop Kim Kardashian’s ass all summer. Her “butt pool floats” are now on sale on her website, and if last summer’s obsession with pool floats is any indication, these things will be everywhere once again in the warmer months—like it or not.

If that’s not your speed, you can also get a pool float that simply says, “LIT,” printed on a black word bubble. Your choice.

Kardashian has all kinds of things for sale on her site, including, for some reason, a flask with the words “Still Drunk from Yesterday” printed on it ($30); rolling papers with the word “LIT” all over them ($12); a middle finger bandana ($20); and several different lighters ($12), including one with Kim’s “ugly crying” face on it.

Of course, the butt pool float is probably the most outlandish of the options, but—the woman seems to know her market. We bet it’ll sell out, just like the middle finger lighter