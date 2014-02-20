Kim Kardashian Freaked Out On Twitter About Butt Implant Rumors

Kim Kardashian is furious and she’s letting everyone know. In a lengthy Twitter post, the reality star fought back against recent rumors that she has butt implants.

“I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections,” she began, “Get a life!”

She goes on to address her weight, saying: “Using pics of me 15 lbs skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose. Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes! Making fun of me pregnant & making fun of me trying to lose weight now shame on you. I’m not perfect but I will never conform to your skinny standards sorry! Not me. And BTW I’ve lost a lot so far & I’m proud of that! Don’t give young girls a complex!”

Moments later, Kardashian uploaded an image of the magazine cover in which her wardrobe has been clearly altered – hinting that the magazine may have fabricated other parts of the story to cast her in a negative light.

BTW tabloid…please don’t photoshop my clothes! If they photoshop my clothes who knows what else they tweak pic.twitter.com/v2E4aOjO68 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2014

This isn’t the first time Kim has been under fire for butt-implant rumors. In 2011, she went so far as to have her butt X-rayed during an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” to support her case. Since becoming pregnant, the tabloids have been extra harsh on her physical transformation and the scrutiny surrounding her body took has taken it’s toll on the reality star.

But it’s also worth noting that Kim frequently takes to Instagram to share super-revealing selfies that focus on her ass (ahem, like this one.) We can’t help but wonder why she’s lashing out over attention to her famous derriere, when she herself highlights on Instagram regularly. Perhaps Kanye West and his outspoken nature is rubbing off on her?

Perhaps Kanye West and his outspoken nature is rubbing off on Kim, who typically stays mum when it comes to tabloid allegations. Regardless of the reason, goo are proud of her for standing up for herself and setting the record straight.