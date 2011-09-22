Kim Kardashian Boycotts Bling at the Gym

Oh, Kimmy K – what don’t you do? The most famous reality TV star in the world made a promotional appearance (duh) at Bloomingdale’s in New York City yesterday to chat about her jewelry collection, Belle Noel. WWD was on the scene, reporting that Kim was dressed to the nines in a low-cut Milly dress and thigh-high Louboutins (again, duh).

The trusty trade talked shop with Miss Kardashian, who shared her “design secrets” (“Basically, I travel a lot, so if I am looking through magazines or a piece of carpeting or colors on a wall, I take pictures on my phone and send them to my design partner”), expressed her eternal love of hoops, and most importantly, informed the world that she just can’t wear jewelry all the time.

Now, as a regular viewer ofKeeping Up with the Kardashians (yes, it’s true), my mind is immediately drawn to the family’s jaunt to Bora Bora when Kim got in a tiff with her now hubby Kris Humphries because he tossed her in the water, causing her to lose a $70,000 diamond earring. Right before this, she was casually swimming, earrings twinkling in all their “this-is-what-most-people-spend-on-down-payment-on-a-house” glory. However, yesterday she claimed she refuses to even wear her wedding ring at the gym. “I was leaving the gym yesterday and I didn’t have my [wedding] ring on and there was all these photographers taking pictures and I said to my sister, ‘Just watch, Kourtney. You will see a story [bearing the headline] Kim Without Her Ring. Trouble in Paradise.'”

OK, sure, be a hater and say that the show is staged and Diamond Earringate was merely a plot device used to toy with us. You’re probably right, but this still seems weird. Granted, I don’t have a $2 million rock on my finger and 70K in my ears, but I don’t see anything weird about exercising in my fave bling. But then again, it’s Kim Kardashian‘s world, and we’re just living in it.