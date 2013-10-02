Did Kim Kardashian Go Too Far In This Boob-Baring Givenchy Dress?

While women the world over go to great lengths trying to emulate the understated and elegant style of the French, Kim Kardashian has made it abundantly clear she is not one such woman.

In Paris for fashion week, the 32-year-old isn’t interested in doing as the Parisians do, instead, last night the new mom stepped out in a black Givenchy gown styled by Carine Roitfeld and cut so low, the word “plunging” doesn’t do it justice. The reality star was attending a party in celebration of Roitfeld’s new documentary, “Mademoiselle C“, though judging by her attention-grabbing dress, it’s very likely North West‘s momma wanted to use the event to remind the high fashion world she’s back after baby — and she means business.

To further try and cement her place atop the fashion ranks, Kim’s date for the evening was none other than Givenchy creative director (and Kanye’s soulmate) Riccardo Tisci. Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, Kim wrote: Last night in Paris! This dress pulled off the runway from the Givenchy show! Styled by @riccardotisci17 & @crfashionbook for Carine’s film Mademoiselle C!

However, the exact dress didn’t in fact make it down the spring 2014 runway, so all signs point to Kardashian scoring a made-to-order outfit from her new BFF. And just one day earlier, the new blonde wore another boob-baring, and might we add snug, Givenchy dress as she joined boyfriend West to sit front row at the brand’s runway show.

After giving birth in June, Kim spent the summer hiding from the media, and while we’re all for her showing off her infamous curves in designer duds in lieu of, say, sweatpants, her last two dresses have been really revealing, and in the case of last night’s gown, a little uncomfortably so.

Perhaps even stranger, is that former French Vogue editor and current CR Fashion Book honcho Carine Roitfeld, styled Kim’s slinky Givenchy outfit for the show, and apparently hung out with the headline-making couple throughout Paris. (You might recall Kim’s very pregnant, grillz-wearing turn on CR’s cover, so clearly the two hit it off.) Roitfeld had plenty of attention before working with Kardashian, so could it possibly be she’s a genuine fan of the star?

The Kardashians could teach a master class on how to get attention, but Kim’s latest sartorial choice screams of desperation, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it marked the beginning of the end of her short-lived and bizarre fashion ascension. Even with the power of Kanye, Tisci and Roitfeld behind her, Kim might be past saving and destined for a lifetime of wearing Kardashian Kollection.

What do you think about Kim’s latest Givenchy outfit, is it too much or just enough?