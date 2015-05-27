Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe For Third Vogue Cover

Photo: @voguebrasil

Kim Kardashian, is that you? The reality TV star looks totally transformed on the June 2015 cover of Vogue Brasil (her third Vogue cover counting her U.S. and Australia covers if you’re keeping track), channelling Marilyn Monroe with retro blonde waves, dark lashes, pillowy lips, and long leather gloves.

The reality TV star–who surprised everyone when she debuted a fresh blonde ‘do for just a few weeks March–is the magazine’s new cover girl. Vogue Brasil released two covers for its June 2015 body issue, both featuring the E! reality star.

On one, Kim poses on a leopard blanket in sexy leather gloves, looking like a contemporary take on the ’60s sex icon. The second shows Kim in a midriff-flashing, black, cropped turtleneck sweater and skirt.

Photo: @voguebrasil

The star also shared a clip of the shoot on her Instagram account, and it’s kind of captivating–watch it below.

