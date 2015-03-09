9 Outfits, 9 Hairstyles: Kim Kardashian’s Complete Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe 

Love her or loathe her, you have to hand it to Kim Kardashian: She’s got a knack for stealing the spotlight no matter where she is. Case in point: The reality star broke the internet again last week when she debuted her new platinum blonde hair—that only seems to be getting lighter—and turned heads with Kanye’s her choice of outfits while in the City of Light.

Whether it’s a completely see-though nude mesh dress, an equally sheer black cut-out number, all-black Givenchy, or brilliant beaded Balmain fringing, you’ve got some pretty unmissable front row fashion. Ahead, a look at all of Kim’s Paris Fashion Week outfits, so far.