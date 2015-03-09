9 Outfits, 9 Hairstyles: Kim Kardashian’s Complete Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe 

Love her or loathe her, you have to hand it to Kim Kardashian: She’s got a knack for stealing the spotlight no matter where she is. Case in point: The reality star broke the internet again last week when she debuted her new platinum blonde hair—that only seems to be getting lighter—and turned heads with
Kanye’s her choice of outfits while in the City of Light.
Whether it’s a completely see-though nude mesh dress, an equally sheer black cut-out number, all-black Givenchy, or brilliant beaded Balmain fringing, you’ve got some pretty unmissable front row fashion. Ahead, a look at all of Kim’s Paris Fashion Week outfits, so far.
Kim covered up with unexpected layers on Monday, adding pinstripes and a pop of orange. Photo: Wenn
Kim picked all-black Givenchy for the Givenchy fall 2016 show. Photo: Wenn
Kim headed out with Kanye on Sunday. in Paris. You've got to hand it to her: This lady isn't afraid of a cut-out dress. Photo: Wenn
Leather pants, a fur jacket, and a fur stole while out in Paris on Saturday. Photo: Wenn
Flared sleeves and pointy ankle boots were Kim's accent pieces on the Friday of Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Wenn
Leaving
nothing little to the imagination, Kim draped a camel coat over a mesh white dress at Friday's Balenciaga show and wore her hair chic and slicked back. Photo: Getty
Kim attended a post-show dinner for Balmain in a cowgirl-inspired beaded Balmain ensemble. Photo: Getty
Kim wore her white-blonde longs tousled and side-swept, and pulled on a long, black coat over a sheer nude dress at the Lanvin show. Photo: Getty
Stepping out with her fresh blonde 'do for the Balmain show. Photo: Wenn