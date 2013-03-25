Kim Kardashian: Don’t Blame Kanye West For My Bad Fashion Choices

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating last April, her fashion choices have been increasingly under the microscope. It wasn’t lost on the public that the reality starlet very visibly starting moving away from her signature style (ahem, bandage dresses) and started embracing high-fashion looks.

Obviously, this major change was attributed to West—whose affinity for avant-garde fashion isn’t a secret—especially when he appeared on a buzzed-about episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” to help Kim purge her closet.

However, on last night’s episode of “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,” the 32-year-old wanted to make it clear that her “bad” style choices are all her own.

After seeing herself pop up on numerous worst-dressed lists, a stressed-out Kardashian moans, “I don’t want to give my boyfriend this bad rap because, for some reason, everyone blames him for dressing me. As if Kanye has the time to dress me every day.”

To prove that her fashion choices are hers, Kim took her most beloved possession—her American Express Black Card—out on the town for some shopping, spending thousands on a new wardrobe.

Even though she wanted us to know Kanye doesn’t literally pick out her clothes for her on a daily basis, we’re pretty sure he provides her with a list of guidelines that she has to follow at all times (monochromatic and peplum definitely seem to be at the top of the list). Plus, Kim’s on-camera reaction to how the public’s perception of her style would impact West’s reputation was a bit alarming, and only reinforced our growing awareness of his Svengali-like behavior.