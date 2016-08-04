StyleCaster
Kim Kardashian Mourns the Loss of Her Last Working BlackBerry, Posts Crying Kimoji

Kim Kardashian Mourns the Loss of Her Last Working BlackBerry, Posts Crying Kimoji

Wenn

Wenn

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian likes a BlackBerry. Specifically, a BlackBerry Bold. But that love affair is coming to an end, and she’s really sad about it—sad enough to post an ugly-crying Kimoji on Twitter. It all started yesterday, when she tweeted, “Sooo my blackberry bold died. I can’t find anymore on ebay. I knew this day would come & to be honest I’m prepared. But the question is….”

Bated breath.

The questions, as it turns out, are, “Do I try a different kind of blackberry? Or ditch it all together? Or a different phone like Samsung?” Kim Kardashian, always asking the deep q’s. And walking around with a phone in each hand.

Wenn

Wenn

She elaborated on her reasoning, adding, “I need 2 phones. Because I love having 2 different phone services so I always have a working phone.” Sounds a little paranoid, but we wouldn’t mind having a backup when our phone dies, so—we’ll give her a pass.

In her next tweet, Kardashian threw another possiblity out there, starting to realize the gravity of the situation at hand. “Or another option is having 2 iPhones. I really want my blackberry bold though. Reality is starting to set in & I’m getting sad.”

She concluded by tweeting an image of a BlackBerry. And then, for good measure, she added this:

Wow, she really must be sad.

There is a sort of happy ending: TMZ reports that BlackBerry exec Alex Thurber said they’re sending Kardashian their “most secure” Android smartphone. It’s not her beloved BB Bold, but it’s a start. It seems as though there are lots of BlackBerries on eBay, but maybe she’s ISO a particular model. We hope this cheers her up. Scroll down for her original tweets, in case you want to have a look.

