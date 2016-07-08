Kim Kardashian Pens Black Lives Matter Essay in Response to the Deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile

Whether you subscribe to her website or not (we are, don’t judge), you can read Kim Kardashian’s latest post, titled “#BlackLivesMatter,” a call to action in the wake of the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. Writing that she was “appalled and completely heartbroken,” Kardashian said she was feeling “speechless, angry and numb” after watching videos of both men’s deaths.

Kardashian took the stance of a concerned mom, expressing her fears for her own son. “I want my children to grow up knowing that their lives matter,” she wrote. “I do not ever want to have to teach my son to be scared of the police, or tell him that he has to watch his back because the people we are told to trust—the people who ‘protect and serve’—may not be protecting and serving him because of the color of his skin.”

The media mogul reminded the world that this is not the time to fight hate with hate. “The last thing we need is to fuel anger with more hate or violence, especially toward the many incredible police officers who risk their lives every single day to protect our families and communities,” she said. “We must peacefully use the power of our voices and the strength of our numbers to demand changes in the judicial system so that brutality doesn’t ever go unpunished.”

At the bottom of the post, she included links to find your local legislator, donate to the families of Sterling and Castile, or visit the Black Lives Matter site. “It is our responsibility as Americans and as parents to create a safe future for our children,” Kardashian wrote. “We must do something NOW. We must speak up until we are heard and real, effective changes are made.”

Kardashian finished the post by naming recent victims of police brutality. “Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Sean Bell … and unfortunately so many more,” she said. “Hashtags are not enough. This must end now.”