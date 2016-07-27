Kim Kardashian Rubs Blac Chyna’s Pregnant Belly, Posts It on Snapchat

Last night, the Kardashians celebrated Grandma M.J.’s birthday in San Diego, and everyone was there—Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Scott Disick, North West. Even Blac Chyna made an appearance, despite rumors she and Rob Kardashian had been fighting after Rob deleted every photo of Blac on his Instagram this week. But, nope, all is well. Or well enough for Kim Kardashian to rub Blac’s now-noticeably pregnant belly and post it on Snapchat.

Blac’s relationship with the family has struggled since she and Rob began dating, though doing things like preemptively trademarking the name “Angela Kardashian” for her post-marriage life did not help her case. But efforts have been made to welcome Blac, whose real name is—surprise—Angela, into the famously close family. So, I guess everything’s good now? Only three months to go until the baby arrives. We can do this.