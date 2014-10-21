Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian: Why Mrs. West Had The Best Year Ever

Kim Kardashian had a pretty great year, to put it bluntly. No matter your thoughts on the reality star-turned-world’s (arguably) most famous woman, she had enough amazing experiences this year to put even Kate Middleton to shame. From her personal life to her business ventures, it seems Kim’s right where husband Kanye West thinks she deserves to be: on top of the world.

So just how momentous was Kim’s year? Let’s take a look:

She Got Married

Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in Europe over Memorial Day Weekend this year, and it was every bit a royal wedding without the bride and groom being, you know, royal. Added bonus: She managed to convince brother Rob not to come.

She Graced The Cover of Vogue

Kendall Jenner may walk the runways at all the biggest fashion week shows, but it was Kim who covered Vogue this year, becoming the first reality star (hey, and sex tape star!) to do so.

She Celebrated Her Daughter’s First Year of Life

North West had a Coachella-themed birthday party (called “Kidchella”) and there were enough Instagrams posted to make us kind of jealous.

Her BOOBS got her a ton of press.

Kim’s boobs really had a good year, didn’t they? They traveled the globe, got all dressed up in fancy clothes, and were free to roam as they pleased.

She’s British GQ’s Woman of the Year

And she got super naked to prove it.

She Launched a Video Game That Made Her Even Richer

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is bigger than you ever expected and more fun than literally anyone thought it would be.

She Landed Acting Roles

Like her guest-appearance on “2 Broke Girls,” for instance.

She Took a Stand Against Adversity.

After a particularly nasty trip to Vienna that was captured on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim took the matter into her own hands by addressing the issue head on in a blog post she wrote about raising a mixed-race child.

She’s Still Got The World’s Best Butt:

It’s good to be Kim Kardashian’s butt, we’ll just say that.