Kim Just Revealed That Kanye Finalizing Her Divorce Would Be The ‘Best Present’ For Her Birthday

What she wants. Kim Kardashian’s best birthday present would be Kanye West’s divorce. A source close to the Skims founder told Hollywood Life that the divorce finalization would make her 42nd year the best ever.

The source disclosed to Hollywood Life that her divorce from Kanye would clear her mind about everything “Kim is looking forward to turning 42 because she believes that this will be her best year ever. She is single, strong, and equipped to manage her empire the way that she wants it,” the insider said. “She wants this divorce to be finalized now more than ever. Kim believes that finalizing their divorce would be the best birthday present ever.” The source continued, “For nearly a decade, Kim has sought guidance from Kanye for his expert advice on so many things, fashion being one of them. Kim does not need his guidance any longer and, aside from an amicable co-parenting arrangement, she is trying to separate herself from him.”

The source confirmed that Kim is better on her own and that she is thankful for what Kanye has done for her“She is grateful that he introduced her to some key players in the fashion world, but she knows that she is the one responsible for her success in the fashion industry, as she has worked so hard to solidify and strengthen these relationships,” they added.

On Kanye’s recent Instagram rampage and “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy, Kim wants to be as far away from it as possible. “She has tried so hard to not let Kanye’s recent actions affect her, but it has been very hard. She does not agree with his recent actions, and she does not agree with the remarks that he has said recently about her family. She is not aligned with his political views, and she just wants him to keep her name out of his mouth at this point.” The source then said, “Kim has struggled quite a bit this past year with all the Kanye drama so she’s looking at her birthday as an opportunity for a fresh start,” they said. “She’s feeling really good about turning 42 and is so proud of everything she’s accomplished at this point. But Kim is also excited because she has so much to look forward to. She looks and feels amazing, and she is feeling really positive about her future.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple is “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher; in September 2022, he hired Melinda Gates’ former lawyer Robert Stephan Cohen.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Kanye went on to say that the couple is only “divorced on paper” “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” the “Heartless” rapper said. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”

Kanye was under fire for his “White Lives Matter” shirt and his recent behavior online. Many celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber called Ye out and defended their friend Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who Kanye attacked multiple times online. In a screenshot of a conversation with Diddy, Diddy wanted to talk to Kanye face-to-face about his controversial choices. The producer wrote, “send me a address. Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just love.” “This ain’t a game,’ Kanye responded. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.’ Ye captioned that post with “Jesus is Jew.” Kanye deleted the posts and his accounts got banned, however, he was still met with lots of criticism from celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Silverman who called the artist out on his antisemitism.

