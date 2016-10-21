Here Are Epic Sweet 16 Pics in Honor of Kim K’s 36th B-Day

Kim Kardashian was born October 21, 1980, which makes her 36 today. And though this may be the first time since the advent of social media that we won’t see her every move today, her BFF from childhood shared some epic photos from her Sweet 16 party, and all we can say is—some things never change.

For starters, Kim’s wearing a vintage slip dress. She also looks way older than 16, thanks to her veeery ’90s makeup (pencil-thin brows, brown lipstick) and hair. And then there’s that white BMW that her father, Robert Kardashian, gifted her. As her friend Allison Statter put it, “Kim didn’t think she was getting a car because her dad had convinced her she didn’t need her own car at 16, so when Kim walked outside after lunch to her new white BMW in the parking lot, she was SO surprised!!!”

The Kardashian family tradition of pulling out surprise cars is still very much alive and well—see most recently Kylie Jenner’s gift to Tyga, which may or may not have been a Bentley (it was).

“It’s hard to believe that 20 years ago, Kim and I were turning 16 and learning how to drive,” Statter added. “I remember Kim’s Sweet 16 so well. Aunt Kris and Uncle Robert hosted a really nice lunch for Kim with all of her friends and family at a popular Italian restaurant called Cicada. We would all do our Sweet 16s at Cicada! How cool that Kim is wearing a vintage slip dress, LOL! Kim was always a tad bit younger than us, with her birthday being in October, so we were all ready for her to turn 16 so we didn’t have to drive her everywhere anymore!”

Head over to her site for the full view of all the pics. Happy birthday, Kim!