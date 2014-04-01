Shop Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Top From Her Thailand Vacation

In case you’ve been under a pop culture rock for the past few days, Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan are all currently galavanting around Asia, with their main stop being Thailand—where just today Kim was seemingly assaulted by a baby elephant.

Of course, as she does, Kim has been posting selfie upon selfie to her Instagram account, sharing shamelessly sexy pics of her posing on the family’s yacht in a stylish, colorblocked bikini top. We found the cute swimsuit, which is from Australian brand N.L.P. The brand is actually very cool because it takes on-trend neoprene fabric and melds it with actual rubber used in scuba gear. Apparently, Kim digs the results.

While Kim’s exact suit (which retails for $140) is sold out already (not surprising), there are other colors still available. Head to Revolve Clothing to shop the swimmer now!