You Won’t Believe What Kim Kardashian Did Right Before North West Was Born

While nine months of pregnancy is certainly a long enough time to make plans for a baby’s delivery, plenty of moms know that those plans can go right out the window when labor actually strikes. Sometimes, that means letting go of a plan for a home birth or, in the case of Kim Kardashian’s bikini wax and manicure for North West’s birth, they require some compromise instead. You see, Kim was fully expecting to feel and look her best for Nori’s delivery—yet she faced some opposition when it was time to induce labor.

On Thursday, the mother of four revealed on her BFF Jonathan Cheban’s podcast, Foodgod: OMFG, that she was fully intent on running some errands before North came into the world back in 2013. First up on her list? Well, mama’s gotta eat! Kim had a craving for McDonald’s, and Jonathan obliged.

“I go, ‘I need a McGriddle at McDonald’s I told Jonathan,” she said on air. Kim also had other plans: “‘Do you mind driving me to get a bikini wax?’” she recounted telling him.

“I actually had to squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax,” Jonathan said. Yet the pair was also busy fighting off paparazzi: “So we’re racing trying to ditch them and then at that moment I get the call [from my doctor] saying, ‘Hey, you have preeclampsia, you have to deliver right now,’” Kim added. Which certainly made things more serious for the first-time mom (it is the same condition that made Kim opt for a surrogate for her later children). After all, preeclampsia in pregnant women involves high blood pressure and can cause serious complications for mother and baby if left unaddressed—especially during delivery. “I went home and they were like, ‘You have to deliver today,’” she revealed.

Which, FYI, she did. But there was one more thing Kim had to finish up first: her nails! “My nails were, like, dark. It was when I was still in my Linkin Park After Dark phase of nails or like my Burgundy nails,” Kim explained. “And I was like, ‘Oh, no no, I’m having a girl. I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now? Can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine, meet me in two hours.’ Phew.

You know, sometimes it really is the little things that give you an extra boost of courage when it’s time to deliver a baby—even if it’s a baby pink manicure to match a new baby girl. And these days, Nori is doing great. So, it’s safe to say we can all go ahead and pamper ourselves the Kim K way—any pregnant momma deserves that, too.