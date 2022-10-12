Kim Kardsahian’s Sold-Out Beats Headphones Are Back in Stock—& They’re on a Massive Sale For a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two things that are true in this world: Kim Kardashian has a very particular aesthetic and headphones can look pretty…techy. In Kim’s x Beats Fit Pro collaboration

, however, tech and beauty are combined to deliver a trio of noise-canceling headphones in sumptuous neutral tones.

And wouldn’t you know it, two of the three colorways are on discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access deals. If you’ve been eyeing the collection for a while and have been thwarted by the fact that they sold out quickly upon debut, consider this your opportunity to snag a pair and a bargain while you’re at it. FYI, these limited-edition babies are sold-out on Apple.com.

The wireless headphones are available in three nude shades: Dune, which is a medium taupe, Earth, which is warm chocolate, and Moon which is a pale, dusty pink. Normally $199.95, the Earth

and Moon

colorways are 10 percent off, making them a palatable $179.95. That’s a saving of $20. Can’t complain! In a behind-the-design video for the brand, Kim said, “I’ve never seen headphones, or any tech products, be in neutral colors. I found an artist that would paint the headphones and then I thought, ‘Why wouldn’t I just go directly to Beats and show them some of the samples that I was just for fun creating—they didn’t have a product like that out there before. I was just bringing my creative concept and my color palette to a brand that I’ve always respected and loved… I think I would just want people to understand that this is also a fashion accessory… and it doesn’t have to be anything loud, it can blend in with what you’re wearing. It’s kind of a statement.”

She continued in an interview with Vogue: “You know I love monochromatic looks, and fall is one of my favorite times of year to really get creative with my wardrobe. Beats x Kim is the perfect finishing touch to an outfit, whether it blends in or stands out.” That’s all well and good, but how do they sound? Well, they’re built with the same technology as regular Beats Fit Pros. They’re wireless, Bluetooth enabled and compatible with iOS and Android. They come with Active Noise Canceling with three listening modes so you have more control over what you hear and they’re designed for comfort with secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit your ear. Whether you’re on the daily commute or pounding the pavement, these babies won’t budge. “I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying,” she told Vogue. “I could even style them with Skims; they’re that chic!”

