Photos From Kim K.’s Bachelorette Party! Balmain, the Eiffel Tower, and Lots of Champagne

As the world eagerly awaits Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s nuptials on May 24 in Florence (in case you haven’t circled it on your calendar yet), we did get a peek at her bachelorette party in Paris yesterday, thanks to Instagram, and we have to admit it looked pretty fun.

Here’s what reportedly went down. According to US Weekly the party got off to a start yesterday, May 22, when 15 bottles of Veueve Clicquot were delivered to Kim’s room at the Four Seasons Hotel George V.

She then headed over to one of the trendiest spots in Paris, the Hotel Costes for dinner with her sisters including Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as LaLa Anthony, Joyce Bonelli, Monica Rose, Brittney Gastineau, Rachel Roy, and others.

Kim took to her Instagram page, sharing a pic, and captioned it: “I’m so lucky! I have the best friends in the whole wide world! #ParisNights #LastSupper.”

The group then reportedly took a party van and drove around the various sites of Paris. One of the spots included the Louvre, because, why not?

The party ended at the Eiffel Tower for more photo opps, and then a private party inside the iconic monument. Kim captioned the above photo: “#BestFriends #ParisNights.”

As for what Kim was wearing to celebrate? That would be a Balmain mini-dress that cost $20,000, reportedly, and is from the label’s Fall 2012 runway collection. Kim was clearly feeling the look because she later said on Instagram: “Thank you @olivier_rousteing & @balmainparis for this amazing dress!!! Such beautiful details! #pearls #stones #embroidery #Love #ParisNights.”

Plenty of Kim’s guests at her single woman send-off also took to Instagram during the party. Rachel Roy captioned the below photo that she took with Kim saying: “Wedding wkend!”

Kylie and Kendall posed for this photo, and Kylie captioned it: “I love you sometimes.”

What do you think of the pics of Kim’s bachelorette party? And are you excited for the wedding on Saturday or sick of hearing about it already?

All Photos Via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram