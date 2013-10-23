Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Baby Weight Loss Secrets

Unlike the superhuman Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, most women have a very tough time shedding baby weight. In an interview with People, Kim Kardashian admits she is one such person.

The news really doesn’t come as that much of a surprise—the 33-year-old’s every move, including her weight, have been relentlessly covered by the media and her reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”—but Kim told the magazine that even the show couldn’t capture the extent of her struggles.

“Pregnancy for me was a lot tougher than people saw on my show or from magazines,” she said. “So to get back to feeling like myself just makes me feel good again.”

Kim gave birth to daughter North West in June, and the star tells People that she’s lost 43 of the 50 pounds she gained during her pregnancy by sticking to an Atkins-based diet, exercising regularly and breast feeding. The newly-engaged Kardashian also opened up about the pain she had to endure as a result of having her post-baby body brutally scrutinized via social media, magazines and paparazzi photos, to the point that she wanted to “tune out the media.”

Indeed, Kim was in “hiding” for several weeks after Nori’s birth, but ever since she stepped back into the spotlight for Paris Fashion Week, she’s been making up for lost time. There was the down-to-there Givenchy gown she wore to a party celebrating Carine Roitfeld’s new documentary, “Mademoiselle C,“ and just last week, Kardashian posted a seriously revealing selfie on Twitter.

It sounds like the diet and the exercise are working, because we have to admit Kim looks pretty darn fantastic.