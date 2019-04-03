Kim Kardashian Wants a CBD Baby Shower & the Reason Makes So Much Sense

The newest Kardashian-West is coming and preparations for the baby are already in motion. But the baby shower plans are the most intriguing aspect of it all. According to E! News, Kim Kardashian wants a CBD baby shower. The expecting mother (who is actually having her fourth baby with Kanye West via surrogate) wants everything to be very “zen-like.” “This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” Kardashian explained to E! News. “I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we’re going to have a drink at this baby shower—we’re not pregnant.”

She continued, “This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower.” If you’re not up-to-date on your CBD knowledge, CBD (aka cannabidiol), comes from cannabis, but it’s not the same high you get from smoking pot. The “high” isn’t there, but it is used to treat chronic pain and other conditions, such as anxiety.

It makes sense that Kardashian may be feeling some pressure leading up to the arrival of her fourth child. A family of six is no small feat! North, the oldest, is 5 years old, Saint is 3 and Chicago is just 1 year old. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Las Vegas, the 38-year-old reality star dished with her sisters on how she and her husband choose baby names. “Does everybody weigh in on the name of the baby or is that just between you and Kanye—or does Kanye come up with that on his own?” host Kimmel asked Kardashian.

“No, we all weigh in,” she said. “I definitely take a family survey but it’s usually after the baby is born. We’re trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby.”

Kardashian even revealed that she and West have a baby idea in mind. “I was truthfully thinking about naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob,” she said. “But then it’s like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t really go, but that’s the one name I was really feeling and my brother approved it.”

“So, that’s, like, our one kind of name,” Kim concluded. “I like Rob West.”

Well, the baby shower is the first step in welcoming the newest member of her family. And Kardashian made sure to explain that it was an important step for her children.”When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come. They actually saw that it was like, ‘A new baby is coming.’ They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I’m actually really doing it for them.”