Report: Kim Kardashian Sends Friends Fake Baby Pictures to Test Their Loyalty

Considering Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed a baby girl (whose name is North West in case you’ve been vacationing under a rock for the past week), it’s no surprise that people are hounding them for photographs of the newborn. Although it’s previously been reported that they’re opting not to sell photos of baby North to a magazine, we’re sure the couple will release the first glimpse of North in some public way—perhaps via a Tumblr page, which is how Beyoncé and Jay-Z debuted their daughter Blue Ivy. We so can imagine an artsy shot of West kissing North on the forehead while wearing matching Givenchy?

However, Kardashian is well aware that an awful lot of people (including, probably, some close friends) may view baby pictures as a major money-making opportunity, so she reportedly has taken matters into her own hands to prevent any from leaking to the media. How, you ask? By leaking fake photos of North to test her inner circle’s loyalty.

According to TMZ, an exclusive shot of North is being shopped around for a ton of money, but sources state that it’s not a real photo, and it’s Kardashian’s way of weeding out people close to her looking to make a quick buck.

It’s a sad reality when you can’t even trust your close friends, but let’s face it—everyone plays dirty in Hollywood. Shame on them for thinking Kardashian (and her ruthless momager Kris Jenner) weren’t three steps ahead. Also, we think it’s pretty tacky to do this especially when a child is concerned. For the first time in their lives, it seems Kardashian and West want some privacy—and we think they deserve it!

