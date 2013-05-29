The Gender of Kim Kardashian’s Baby Will Be Revealed This Sunday

Khloe Kardashian appeared on the “Today” show this morning to promote the eighth season of her family’s E! reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and dished that the sex of sister Kim’s baby will be revealed this Sunday, June 2, on the season’s first episode.

“I will say—this Sunday we are going to reveal it,” she said, after being pressed by Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie to spill the beans. “We find out the sex of the baby on the show.” No! Really?!

Conveniently, Lauer (who’s probably thrilled to be covering such hard-hitting news) pulled out the music-box invitation to Kim’s baby shower—which we’ve seen, thanks to photos that hit the web last week—and showed off the ballerina inside, spinning to a lullaby, which was written by none other than Kanye West, Khloe said.

Obviously, anyone semi-familiar with the culture of childbearing would assume a dainty shower invitation featuring a spinning ballerina and a barely-audible lullaby would infer the baby’s gender right of the bat, but Khloe all but admitted on live television that—surprise, surprise—the invite isn’t really about baby West at all.

“Kim loves ballerinas,” said Khloe. “Kim doesn’t like baseball,” she added, after Lauer remarked that perhaps the invite would’ve featured a ballplayer if the couple were expecting a boy. “Kim likes what she likes.”

To see the full interview, watch the video above and let us know: Do you think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having a boy or a girl?

MORE: Watch Kanye West Serenade Kim Kardashian At Met Gala, Proclaim She’s ‘Awesome‘

Featured image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram