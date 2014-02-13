Kim Kardashian Confirms She’ll Be Launching a Baby Clothing Line

As the Kardashian family has grown larger, so has the Kardashian clothing business. While chatting with a fan on Mobio INsider on February 9th, Kim confirmed that yes, she has a baby clothing line and it’ll be launching in March.

A fan named Amairany Godoy asked Kim “Do you only dress North in designer name clothes? Would you ever go to Target, for example, and find something cute and have her wear it?”

The 33-year-old reality star responded to the fan, “Absolutely! She wears everything. I even created a baby line, so there can be super- affordable clothes for babies. It launches in March. Kids grow up so fast. You need affordable clothes!”

This was just about as much detail as Kim went into but a representative of the line did confirm the March release and added that the Kardashian children would not be posing as models. One source reported to Us Weekly, “They got the cutest baby models!” One source close to Kim also reported that the line is to be called “Kardashian Kids”.

