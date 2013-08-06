Report: Kim Kardashian Is Launching A Line Of Baby Clothes

Here’s something no one ever saw coming (yes, that’s a smidgen of sarcasm): According to sources interviewed by the New York Daily News, new mom Kim Kardashian is in talks to launch her own line of baby clothing. And the source is a pretty trustworthy one: the scoop comes from clothing designer Lloyd Klein, who happens to be a very close friend of Kim’s.

“I’m sure she is going to come up with a line for babies,” Klein said. He went on to discuss his own forthcoming line of baby wear, which is still currently in the works.

While Kardashian, her boyfriend Kanye West, and really their entire clan is constantly under media scrutiny and speculation—so much so that a paparazzo recently broke onto the family’s property to try to sneak a shot of North West—we can’t say we would be altogether surprised for this to transpire.

Kim’s interest in fashion is well-documented, as is her interest in making loads and loads of money. And since she is undoubtedly receiving pressure from privacy hound Kanye to keep baby Nori out of the public eye, a fashionable baby line might be the perfect way for her to meld her passions.

