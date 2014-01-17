Kim Kardashian Wants ‘A Million’ More Little KimYes Running Around

Watch out world: Kim Kardashian wants more kids. Like, a whole lot more kids. So many kids, that she’s planning on, like, populating the world.

“I’ve always wanted about six [kids]. After having [North], I would have a million,” she told Ellen Degeneres on the “Ellen” show. “But the pregnancy — I wouldn’t really wish that upon anyone.” Kardashian suffered from pre-eclampsia during her pregnancy, which can be characterized by sudden and extreme weight gain, high blood pressure, blurred vision, headaches, and nausea. “I mean, it’s all worth it in the end,” she continued, “so I would definitely suffer through that. But pregnancy was not a good experience for me. At all.”

“Women who say it’s a beautiful thing…” DeGeneres started.

“They are lying!” Kardashian interrupted. “They are lying to you.”

Well then!

She also told Degeneres that she and Kanye West are planning on getting married “somewhere out of the country.”

“We honestly haven’t picked a date yet. We said when we were on our trip skiing this New Year’s that we were going to pick the date and location, and that hasn’t happened. We know we want it in the summertime, but we just [have] to figure that out.”