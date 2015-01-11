Kim Kardashian Landed Her Very Own Vogue Cover

The fashion world basically exploded when Anna Wintour decided to put Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover of Vogue last March, so we’re eager to see if folks’ responses are as heated when they learn that the reality star landed the cover of Vogue Australia—solo.

Here's the 1st look of my February cover with Australian Vogue!!!! pic.twitter.com/cc4zlgntZu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2015

Kim tweeted the cover—on which she’s dressed in white Balmain—yesterday with the caption “Here’s the 1st look of my February cover with Australian Vogue!!!! ” as well as an interior shot that seemingly channels Ursula Andress, Halle Berry, Pamela Anderson or any other starlet whose running-out-the-water-looking-sexy moments went down in pop culture history.

So honored to have worked with one of style icons, fashion director @Centenera for @VogueAustralia out Monday pic.twitter.com/P3mkBCpJf3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2015

The shoot was styled by Christine Centenera, an Australian Vogue editor and street style star who served as Kanye’s main style consultant for his clothing line in 2011 (and, some say, who still serves as Kanye’s inspiration for Kim’s fashion metamorphosis.)

Inside the magazine, the 34-year-old offered up a few sound bites about her daughter North (“I like sharing my world with people. Although I wish there could be just maybe a little bit more privacy just for our daughter … But it is what it is. She is going to grow up to be a strong girl”), and husband West (“‘We are absolute best friends; we know every last thing about each other.”)

This is the first magazine cover for Kim since she and her shiny ass broke the Internet for Paper in November. What a renaissance woman.

What do you think about Kim’s Vogue cover? Weigh in below!