StyleCaster
Share

Kanye West’s New Song Has Classy Lyrics About Dipping Kim’s Ass in Gold

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kanye West’s New Song Has Classy Lyrics About Dipping Kim’s Ass in Gold

Meghan Blalock
by

Kanye West apparently never stops making music. Even when he’s busy being a father to North West, planning what will allegedly be one of the most lavish wedding ceremonies in all of history, and working on a mysterious forthcoming collaboration with Adidas, he’s still somehow recording music. His latest: a rather ridiculous verse on rapper Future’s song, “I Won.”

MORE: KimYe’s Vogue Story: 15 Absurd Quotes

The entire song features both rappers speaking at length about their “trophy wives,” Ciara and Kim Kardashian, respectively. (Apparently no one pointed out to them that these two women are, as of now, technically still fiancées.) The highlight, though, comes when Kanye gives what is perhaps the most literal interpretation of a trophy wife to-date, asserting, “I want to dip that ass in gold, I want to dip that ass in gold.”

MORE: Jay Z Refused To Be Kanye’s Best Man

Do you, Kanye? Based on the photos of Kim’s bum that just recently surfaced from the Kardashian clan’s vacation in Thailand, that seems like it would actually be an incredibly lengthy and messy process. Kanye also points out that he was chosen by Kim over “NBA, NFL players” Kris Humphries and Reggie Bush, both of whom Kim dated in the past. Therefore, Kanye logically concludes that “every time he scores it’s like the Super Bowl.”

Really, the whole thing is just a work of genius. Listen below!

You the number one trophy wife
So it’s only right to live the trophy life
You grew up on J. Lo, Timberlands by Manolo now
Till one day I put an angel in your ultra sound
I want to dip that ass in gold, I want to dip that ass in gold
I made it over NBA, NFL players
So every time I score it’s like the Super Bowl

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share