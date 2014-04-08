Kanye West’s New Song Has Classy Lyrics About Dipping Kim’s Ass in Gold

Kanye West apparently never stops making music. Even when he’s busy being a father to North West, planning what will allegedly be one of the most lavish wedding ceremonies in all of history, and working on a mysterious forthcoming collaboration with Adidas, he’s still somehow recording music. His latest: a rather ridiculous verse on rapper Future’s song, “I Won.”

The entire song features both rappers speaking at length about their “trophy wives,” Ciara and Kim Kardashian, respectively. (Apparently no one pointed out to them that these two women are, as of now, technically still fiancées.) The highlight, though, comes when Kanye gives what is perhaps the most literal interpretation of a trophy wife to-date, asserting, “I want to dip that ass in gold, I want to dip that ass in gold.”