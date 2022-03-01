Kim’s Fans Are Losing It Over Her Posting an Ariana Lyric on Instagram After Pete Deleted His Account

Ever since she started dating Pete Davidson, fans have wondered what Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande‘s relationship is like today. Does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum like her beau’s former fiancée?

While Kim, 41, has hinted at being a fan of Ariana’s in the past, the SKIMS founder might’ve just dropped the biggest clue about their relationship yet. On February 28, 2022, Kim took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in an all-black ensemble. But her stunning outfit wasn’t the only thing that had fans talking. The KKW Beauty founder also decided to caption the post with the same words as one of Ariana’s song titles: “just like magic 💫” she wrote. Considering that Kim is now dating Ari’s ex-fiancé Pete, the caption caused quite the stir among social media users.

“The Ari reference?? Babe!!” one fan commented. “Not the Ariana grande reference,” another wrote. A third commenter shaded Pete, writing, “Quoting @arianagrande while dating her lefts overs – cute.” Meanwhile, others simply played along, responding to Kim’s caption with more lyrics from Ariana’s song. “I get everything I want cuz I attract it 🎶,” one fan wrote. “Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it,” another quoted.

While Kim has not personally revealed whether or not her caption was intended as a reference to Ariana’s song, Page Six reports that the caption was “pure coincidence” and that the reality star didn’t mean to allude to the famous track. Still, the timing of the post had fans scratching their heads, as it came just days after Kim’s beau deactivated his Instagram account after rejoining the platform for less than a week.

Pete’s exit from the social media platform came just hours after he shared his first post on February 24, 2022. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian shared a clip promoting his upcoming film, The Home, which he was in the process of shooting in New York City at the time. “They’re letting me add my own dialogue to The Home #welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting” he captioned a scene from the film, which he shared to his millions of followers. His comments were immediately flooded with replies—but some of the comments were less than positive.

While many fans commented their words of praise—with one writing, “INSTA KING,” and another celebrating, “U POSTED”—others began heckling Pete on behalf of Kanye West, who has been targeting the comedian for weeks in an attempt to win back Kim, who filed for divorce from him in February 2021. The rapper’s legion of fans trolled the comedian by calling him “Skete,” the unflattering nickname that Ye has ascribed to him in recent weeks.

After Pete deleted his Instagram, Kanye took to his own Instagram account to boast about the Saturday Night Live comedian’s exit from the platform. “Ran Skete off the gram,” the 44-year-old rapper wrote. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.” While Ye claimed victory over Pete’s exit from Instagram, a source told Page Six at the time that “Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media,” as the comedian had other reasons for leaving the app.

“Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” the source shared. “[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.