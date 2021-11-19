Fans Think Kim Just Shaded Ariana Amid Her Romance With Pete—Here’s What Ari Thinks of Them Dating

Unintentionally funny. Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded Ariana Grande amid Pete Davidson‘s dating news. Kim and Pete—who was engaged to Ariana from June to October 2018—first sparked dating rumor in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California.

The photos came weeks after they kissed in a sketch on SNL. A week after the pictures, Kim and Pete were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City. The two confirmed their relationship on November 18, 2021, when they were photographed holding hands again in Palm Springs, California. Days before their confirmation, Kim posted a video on her Instagram Stories of Ariana’s new makeup brand, r.e.m. beauty. In the video, Kim went through the products of the brand before she gave the whole collection to her 8-year-old daughter, North West, to “play” with. “Here, Northie! Eyeliner, fun to play with,” Kim said as she gave the collection away to North.

The clip was reposted by TikTok account @crunchybirdknuckles who captioned the clip, “Not Kim giving away Ariana’s makeup…as if it’s JoJo Siwa merch.” In the comments of the TikTok, fans commented about how “shady” Kim was for not wanting to keep Ariana’s collection. “She shady for that. she could’ve given north in secret,” one user wrote. Another commented, “she’s dating Ariana’s ex, this is intentional.” One more commenter wrote, “If she wasn’t dating Pete, I wouldn’t think anything of this.” Another commented, “‘Here you go Northie! like it’s from Claire’s,” while one more user wrote, “Not ariana sending Kim her PR package and Kim here secretly hangin with Pete.”

However, there were others who weren’t so sure that Kim was “shady” toward Ariana. Others argued that Kim gave the products to North because her daughter is a big fan of her boyfriend’s ex-fiancee. “Lmaoo y’all forgetting north LOVES Ariana! Kim takes her to concerts every tour,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “North loves doing makeup and loves Ariana.” Others argued that the collection looked like it was for kids, which is why Kim gave it to her daughter to “play” with. “it’s not shady it legit looks like a Claire’s care package,” one user wrote. Another commented, “i mean…it DOES look like kid’s makeup.”

As for what Ariana thinks of Pete and Kim, a source told HollywoodLife on November 5, 2021, that the Voice coach—who is married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez—is “happy” for her ex-fiance. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” the insider said. “She really doesn’t keep up with who her exes are dating and what’s going on in their personal lives because she’s solely focused on her own life and career. If he’s happy, then she’s all for it.” A second source added, “Ariana really doesn’t care who he dates because she is a happily married woman now with the love of her life. That being said, she has no bad feelings for Pete and has nothing but respect for him. She wishes him the best.”

While Ariana is fine with Pete and Kim’s romance, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West—whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021—wasn’t as excited. A source told HollywoodLife in November 2021 that Kanye “put off” by photos of her and Pete holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,’” the insider said.

The source also claimed that Kanye asked Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, for details about Kim’s romance with Pete but the momager “wasn’t giving up anything.” The insider continued, “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him.”

