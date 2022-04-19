Kim & Ariana Once Bonded Over a Lyric About Pete Davidson—See Their Exchange Here

Just like magic. Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande’s Pete Davidson lyric exchange was resurrected on social media by pop culture Instagram account Comments by Celebs—and let’s just say followers couldn’t get enough of this fated moment in history.

Back in 2018, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to share a photo of herself stepping into a car. The photo, which showed Kim’s backside as she stepped up to the vehicle, was captioned with the following lyric: “Universe must have my back.” Fans of Ariana Grande may recognize the lyric from her eponymous song titled after her then-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

At the time, Ari played along with the mention on Kim’s post, commenting the following line from her song: “Fell from the sky into my lap.” Four years later, Kim is dating Pete herself—and Comments by Celebs decided to resurface the exchange for their followers. The account screenshotted Kim’s post and caption, along with the comment by Pete’s ex-fiancée.

As expected, fans and followers were basking in the coincidence of it all. “This aged beautifully 👩🏻‍🍳🤌🏼💋,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “This is f–ked,” while a third joked, “**Spits my coffee out** 😂.”

This isn’t even the first time the SKIMS founder has hinted at being a fan of Ariana. As recently as February 2022, the KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram to share one of the singer’s lyrics on social media. At the time, Kim posted a photo of herself in an all-black ensemble and decided to caption the post with the same words as one of Ariana’s song titles: “just like magic 💫” she wrote. The timing of the post and caption caused quite the stir among social media users, as Kim and Pete had recently gone public with their romance four years after his split from Ariana.

“The Ari reference?? Babe!!” one fan commented at the time. “Not the Ariana grande reference,” another wrote. A third commenter shaded Pete, writing, “Quoting @arianagrande while dating her lefts overs – cute.” Meanwhile, others simply played along, responding to Kim’s caption with more lyrics from Ariana’s song. “I get everything I want cuz I attract it 🎶,” one fan wrote. “Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it,” another quoted.

While Kim neither confirmed nor denied if the post was intended to refer to Ariana’s song, Page Six reported that the caption was “pure coincidence” and that the reality star didn’t mean to allude to the famous track.

