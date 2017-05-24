Kim Kardashian’s #PrayForManchester Post Is Not Appreciated by the Internet

Kim Kardashian tried to do the right thing yesterday. She did what all good celebrities do when there’s an international tragedy: She posted a message of sympathy and solidarity.

“I’m praying for everyone in Manchester,” she wrote on Facebook. “This is truly so senseless and heart breaking. I can’t imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids 💔 Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. It’s so scary to not feel safe in this world. My heart goes out to Ariana Grande. I love you.”

Other than the fact that 36-year-old Kim just realized concerts aren’t always fun, it seems like a safe enough post. But she posted a #TBT photo of herself, Ariana Grande, and a young Kendall Jenner dancing, ostensibly at a concert, and that crossed the line in the court of public opinion.

“There is no point to post a picture of herself with Ariana,” one Facebook user wrote. “She could of just made a status. And yet she still finds a way to include herself. Typical Kim Kardashian.”

Others attacked the fact that Kim’s heart went out to Ariana Grande and not the people who were actually hurt.

“How about instead of worrying about Ariana, who was completely unharmed and one of the only people we know for sure is okay, we worry about the many children and others who lost their lives and family,” wrote another user. “Also the picture is a bit narcissistic and a lot insensitive.”

According to Perez Hilton, the photo was also on Instagram and Twitter but was removed. It remains on Facebook, though — for now.