Here’s a Great Idea: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Take New Baby on World Tour

When most parents have their first kid, it’s a given that their focus will be entirely on the newborn, even if it means giving up lots of normal activities for a couple of months. Yes, careers must continue, but the majority of new parents often take on a lighter load while they find the ideal balance between work and kids. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, however, are not the majority of parents.

TMZ is reporting that three months after Kardashian gives birth—which is said to be in July—she’ll be packing up her Louis Vuitton luggage and Hermès diaper bags and hitting the road with boyfriend West, who’ll be touring to promote his new album (which may or may not drop on June 18). It hasn’t been announced whether or not the tour will be international, but considering West recorded the album in Paris, it’s likely that the reality starlet and the rapper will be heading overseas.

In case the “baby-to-tour” trajectory sounds familiar, it’s because Beyoncé and Jay-Z did the same exact thing. Less than three months after Blue Ivy was born, she was spotted backstage at dad Jay’s Watch the Throne tour. Given West and Jay-Z’sclose relationship, and Kardashian’s reported desperation become gal pals with Beyoncé, it’s not terribly surprising that Kim’s looking to them as a model.

Obviously, taking a newborn on tour with a rock star is a less-than-stellar idea for a number of reasons, even if every stop is stocked with cribs and soundproof hotel rooms (something Kim apparently requested.) We didn’t expect the high-profile couple to retire and spend their days organizing Kim’s closet, but a little downtime away from the cameras probably wouldn’t kill them.

What do you think of Kim and Kanye taking their baby on tour: Bad idea, or no big deal?

