Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Star in New Balmain Campaign

It’s hard to dispute the fact that 2014 has—for better or worse—been the year of Kim Kardashian. We don’t need to tick off the long list of headline-worthy occurrences the reality star has incurred over the last 360 days or so, but rather we can add another one to the list. Kim and husband Kanye West are officially the faces of Balmain’s spring 2014 campaign—and they’re making out in the ad.

Kim revealed her new gig—how else?—on Instagram today, posting the steamy photo with the caption “BALMAIN!!!!!”

The label’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, also shared a snap of the ad before Kim did, posting two separate zoomed-in image of Kanye and his wife kissing someone (but who!?) just after 8 a.m. this morning, before announcing the full campaign.

It’s no secret that the 34-year-old is a fan of the label (thanks to her fashion coach hubby, presumably)—she memorably wore a $20,000 mini-dress by the designer for her own bachelorette party, and chose a boob-baring style for the 2014 MTV Awards—so the campaign isn’t totally out the realm, but once again, we have to question whether the amount of web traffic, headlines, opinion, and (in some cases) vitriol Kim generates is the main reason she’s getting so many high-fashion opportunities.

After all, she and her family’s ability to drive eyeballs around everything with which they’re affiliated can and does influence both brands and media to continue covering and partnering with them.

Regardless, what a way to cap off a year that was filled with Vogue covers, Internet breaking, and one very low-key wedding.