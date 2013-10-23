Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are Engaged! See the Engagement Ring and Proposal Video

After nearly a year of speculation, a fashionable baby named North West, and a slew of high-fashion appearances, it’s official: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are engaged.

According to E!, Kanye surprised Kim on her birthday—cute!—by popping the question in front of all of her family and friends at AT&T Park in San Francisco. That’s right: Yeezy rented out the entire San Francisco Giants’ stadium (and got an orchestra!) to propose to his girlfriend. Kanye gave Kim a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring, and E! reports that Kim’s family and friends burst out of the dug-out to surprise her after she said yes. See the ring, posted on Instagram, below!

The engagement rumors around West and Kardashian swelled following the (very public) announcement last year that the two were expecting a child together, and hit a fever pitch after the birth of North West and the couple’s splashy return to the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week. (There was even a rumor that Kanye had already proposed with a black diamond ring.) While the two were initially incredibly reclusive, they’ve since opened up—especially Kanye, who even went so far as to appear on Kris Jenner’s talk show and declare, “I Love This Woman.”

Of course, this isn’t Kim’s first go-around when it comes to marriage. The reality star was married to producer Damon Thomas before ending it in 2004, then married basketball player Kris Humphries before calling it quits after only 72 days of marriage. The couple only officially divorced six months ago, paving the way for Kanye to make it official.

There’s also a video of the big event, shot by Yeezy’s good friend and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. The video quality isn’t that great, but you do get to see Kanye go down on one knee to propose to Kim while strings play in the background, and it comes across as really genuine and sweet. Watch below!