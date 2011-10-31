Kim Kardashian Allegedly Files For Divorce (Already!?!)

OK, kids. Let’s take this with a grain of salt. Usually, I like to verify my sources a little bit more before making a big announcement like this, but TMZ doesn’t generally mess around, and with the rumors swirling in the press for the past couple of weeks, this isn’t too shocking.

So apparently Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from hubby Kris Humphries after a mere 72 days. During this time, they managed to squeeze in filming for an entire season of Kim and Kourtney Take New York and reportedly raked in $18 million dollars from their televised wedding (so maybe she got everything she needed with him?).

Apparently, Kim has hired divorce queen Laura Wasser, who has previously repped Maria Shriver and Robyn Gibson (the former wife and woman who’s about to walk away from Mel Gibson with her Prada bag $500 million richer). Anyway, obviously Kim and Kris have a big, fat prenuptial agreement (as if Kris Jenner would allow otherwise!), so this would surely be a quickie, where he would walk away with his stupid, terrible dogs, and she would leave with the mansion, the Rolls Royce, and the Louboutin collection worth seven figures.

I’ll update this post throughout the day when more information comes in, so stay tuned. And if you don’t care, don’t read it! Here’s my question though: Will Kim go back to Reggie Bush? That would be the best early Christmas gift to me EVER.

UPDATE: The King of E!, Ryan Seacrest, has confirmed this via Twitter. A statement from Kim will be released shortly.