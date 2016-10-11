The Kardashians Break Their Silence on Kim: ‘She’s Not Doing That Well’

After Kim Kardashian was brutally robbed at gunpoint a week ago, her family’s response has been the silence heard ’round the world. Everyone went quiet: Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kris Jenner—even notorious social media queen Kylie Jenner went dark for a couple of days, before breaking her Instagram fast with a butt shot. (Obviously.)

Slowly, the famous family members have come trickling back to the internet, their presence certainly not nearly as prevalent as before Kim’s attack, but no one has actually addressed the traumatic event head-on—until now.

On an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that’ll air today, Khloé acknowledged that her sister is “not doing that well.” She continued, “I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her. But our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together, and we do appreciate, like, all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time. You know, it was horrible what happened to her.”

“I think it’s just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments,” she added. Stumbling on her words a bit, she continued, “but this is a really serious matter, and, you know, for Kim, it’s—I think that’s really personal, as to when that emotional, like, terror—you could move on from that. So, I think for us, it’s all a wake-up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure our sister is okay.”

In terms of what’s next, and whether they’ll slow their roll on social media, Khlo said it’s of utmost importance to “make sure we’re protected as well as possible. Like I said, we’re a family, we’ll do this together. I think it’s important to make those adjustments and to pull back a little bit I think is always smart.”

In a much more sideways way, momager Kris also broke her silence about the incident, posting a poignant message on IG yesterday. “Every morning is a reminder of how blessed we are,” she posted. “Today I am grateful for my family, who I love more than words can explain. Count your blessings, be grateful always, and cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones.”

As to anyone crying wolf about the whole ordeal, Kim has a message for you: She’ll sue your ass. She filed a federal lawsuit against MediaTakeOut.com today for three of their (now-removed) posts about the robbery, which alleged that she staged the whole thing, according to ET. Sample headline: “MTO Shock Exclusive: New Evidence Suggests … Kim Kardashian And Her Mother ‘STAGED’ The Robbery … Just Like RYAN LOCHTE!! (Here Are The FACTS).” Cute.

The docs say that Kim’s legal team immediately reached out to MTO, to no avail—so, court, TMZ reports. “After having been the victim of a horrific and traumatic armed robbery in France, Kim Kardashian returned to the United States only to again be victimized, but this time by an online gossip tabloid that published a series of articles in early October 2016 referring to her a liar and thief,” the lawsuit states, ET reports. “Defendants’ reckless and malicious publication of the Articles was calculated to cause maximum harm to Kardashian.” Mic down.