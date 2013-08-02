Kim Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Giving Birth (Sort Of)

FINALLY. Let’s all breathe a collective sigh of relief, because Kim Kardashian has made her first public appearance since giving birth to baby North West back in June—sort of. Earlier today, the 32-year-old reality starlet turned high fashion addict tweeted, “Getting ready to surprise my mom on @ krisjennershow today!!!! You ready NYC? Tune in!”

Obviously, given the fake out on the first episode of the show when Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner brought out a random baby in an attempt to bait viewers who thought it would be North, we were skeptical that this would truly be Kim’s first appearance since giving birth. And we weren’t wrong. Kim didn’t actually surprise her on set—instead, she sent in a video to proclaim how proud she was of her mom’s hard work on her new talk show.

Kim said, “Hi Mom, I just wanted to say congratulations on your new show. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there in person but I’m just loving life at home too much right now. I watch you every single day. You are so amazing, you really were born to do this. I just wanted to say I love you and have an amazing show.”

As you can see from the above photo, it’s hard to tell what she’s wearing. But it’s clear that Kim hasn’t lost her love of plunging necklines and has clearly had her glam team on standby for hair and makeup. Some things never change!

As previously reported, Kim is supposed to debut her post-baby body on the show, and we hope this wasn’t the only glimpse we get! We must note how funny it is that people constantly claim they want to see Kim out of the media, but the second she takes a hiatus, everyone gets antsy and can’t wait to see her return.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Beyonce and Jay Z Visit Kim Kardashian and North West

Kim Kardashian to Reveal Post-Baby Body

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl