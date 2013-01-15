Kim Kardashian Admits To Fertility Issues on The “Today” Show

She and sister Kourtney might have gone on the “Today” show this morning to promote the newest season of “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” but naturally, Kim Kardashian didn’t let the on-air opportunity pass without opening up about what everyone really cares about: Her pregnancy with boyfriend Kanye West. During the segment, Kim admitted to anchor Savannah Guthrie that the baby news came as a shock to her, as she’d faced fertility issues similar to sister Khloe‘s.

“Khloe has been very open about her fertility issues and I think I was always really kind of quiet about mine, and I have similar issues, and so it was a pleasant surprise when so many doctors were telling me one thing and then the opposite happens,” the 32-year-old said. “That’s an exciting moment, you can plan for things like that. So I think it’s just such a blessing, knowing my circumstances.”

Kim, 32, also revealed she’d be due in July (like Kate Middleton!), and touched a bit on her ongoing drama with her 72-day husband Kris Humphries, who reportedly has declined to sign divorce papers. “I can’t speak for anyone else,” said Kim. “It’s a process. … It’s happening, hopefully.”

Of course, no reporter could let Kim go with the ever-important question: Are wedding bells in the air for the reality queen and Kanye?

“It’s something that we talk about, but I think it’s just right now [we’re] focusing on the baby,” said Kim. “What I’ve learned in life is—I was always such a planner, and … you think your life is going to be a certain way, and the best surprises just happen when you don’t plan.”

To watch the segment (and—gasp!—see Kim on national television without her usual extra-long hair extensions and with normal-looking makeup), head over to the “Today” show now.