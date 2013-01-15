StyleCaster
Share

Kim Kardashian Admits To Fertility Issues on The “Today” Show

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kim Kardashian Admits To Fertility Issues on The “Today” Show

Perrie Samotin
by

kim1 Kim Kardashian Admits To Fertility Issues on The Today Show

She and sister Kourtney might have gone on the “Today” show this morning to promote the newest season of “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” but naturally, Kim Kardashian didn’t let the on-air opportunity pass without opening up about what everyone really cares about: Her pregnancy with boyfriend Kanye West. During the segment, Kim admitted to anchor Savannah Guthrie that the baby news came as a shock to her, as she’d faced fertility issues similar to sister Khloe‘s.

“Khloe has been very open about her fertility issues and I think I was always really kind of quiet about mine, and I have similar issues, and so it was a pleasant surprise when so many doctors were telling me one thing and then the opposite happens,” the 32-year-old said. “That’s an exciting moment, you can plan for things like that. So I think it’s just such a blessing, knowing my circumstances.”

Kim, 32, also revealed she’d be due in July (like Kate Middleton!), and touched a bit on her ongoing drama with her 72-day husband Kris Humphries, who reportedly has declined to sign divorce papers. “I can’t speak for anyone else,” said Kim. “It’s a process. … It’s happening, hopefully.”

Of course, no reporter could let Kim go with the ever-important question: Are wedding bells in the air for the reality queen and Kanye?

“It’s something that we talk about, but I think it’s just right now [we’re] focusing on the baby,” said Kim. “What I’ve learned in life is—I was always such a planner, and … you think your life is going to be a certain way, and the best surprises just happen when you don’t plan.”

To watch the segment (and—gasp!—see Kim on national television without her usual extra-long hair extensions and with normal-looking makeup), head over to the “Today” show now.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share