Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Added Imperfections’ to Photoshopped Instagram

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to Photoshop accusations. The 37-year-old reality star—who was accused of Photoshop two weeks ago for a strange spaceship-looking car in the background of an Instagram—is facing Photoshop accusations again. This time, for her vacation pictures in the Turks and Caicos.

On Tuesday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a banging bikini selfie of her climbing a flight of stairs in a skimpy pink swimsuit. The picture showed Kim standing between two stair railings, while cocking her hip to one side. It didn’t take long for people to flood her comments with Photoshop accusations.

Critics mainly pointed at the white streak on Kim’s right arm, suggesting that she used a liquify tool, a feature that is often used to change a person’s body type. Users, who thought that Kim’s waist looked uneven, suspected that she edited it to look smaller. Others also drew attention to Kim’s wrist, which many believe is posed in an unnatural position, further suggesting Photoshop. A few comments included:

“Love u but u look like the mannequin factory had a malfunction.”

“Was this edited with MS Paint?”

“What’s wrong with your hand?”

However, the irregularities in Kim’s picture might be on purpose. According to a representative for the middle Kardashian, who spoke to Page Six, Kim actually “added imperfections” to the image, rather than took them away. Kim’s rep claimed that the KKW Beauty founder used a filter that added “white spots” and “cracked lines” for a more vintage look, which might explain the white streak next to Kim’s arm.

“[The] image in question with the white mark is actually filtered through an app that adds in imperfections to the image,” Kim’s representative told Page Six. “She has used it for several other photos seen on her Instagram where you can see cracked lines and white spots.”

Though Kim’s rep explanation doesn’t account for other Photoshop accusations (such as the reality star’s seemingly uneven waist, which, honestly, could be the result of her pose), we appreciate Kim’s dedication to adding “imperfections” to her pictures. The word is still out on whether she made her waist smaller, but at least we know for sure the white marks are digitally imposed.