Did Kim Kardashian Copy Her Look From This Serbian Pop Star?

Kim Kardashian has a famous Serbian doppelgänger, and she’s accusing Kim of stealing her look.

Here we were giving Kanye all the credit for Kim’s sleek new look, but pop star Jelena Karleusa think she’s the inspiration behind Kim’s recently changed style.

Karleusa doesn’t seem to be just some rising star looking to piggyback off the Kardashian’s fame, she’s an extremely successful musician and one of the top-selling artists in Eastern Europe, with more than 20 years of experience and 10 studio albums. She was even named as the “Gaga of Serbia” by W Magazine.

The Serbian star’s been calling out Kim on Instagram, posting pictures of her own photos alongside Kim’s and pointing out the similarities–which, we have to admit, are uncanny.

“Will the real slim shady place stand up! Ps (I am the one on the left) #Illtakeitasacompliment @kimkardashian #itnotjustthehair,” she captioned a shot of herself and Kim wearing extremely similar outfits.

Sure, you can’t patent peroxide and bodycon, but the pair sure do seem to look similar. Check out this collage Karleusa made of her own photos alongside Kim’s–just try to spot who is who.

Karleusa told Us Weekly she believe Kim’s stylists are combing through her Instagram account for inspiration, but that she’s taking it as a compliment: “She is beautiful, so it doesn’t matter if she put anything on her head,” she said. “She doesn’t need hair at all.”

