Kim Kardashian Accepted her GQ Woman of the Year Award in a Latex and Metal Outfit

For reasons that include a big wedding, her role as a social media queen, being a headline generator, and being “Coca Cola famous,” Kim Kardashian was named Woman of the Year by British GQ, and not only posed naked for the magazine, but showed up to the awards ceremony looking not unlike an animated sexpot a la Jessica Rabbit or Striperella in an insanely curve-hugging gunmetal skirt by Ralph & Russo, an Atsuko Kudo latex bodysuit, and Tom Ford heels.

On the red carpet, Kim was accompanied by hubby Kanye West, who made a big show of not being able to keep his hands off the reality starlet. She retuned the favor in her own way, pointedly correcting GQ editor Dylan Jones when presented her with the award and—gasp—forgot to add the “West” to her name.

“She is simply one of the most famous women in the world,” Jones said while introducing Kim. “The queen of social media and the queen of TV. And since marrying Kanye West in May she has become part of the world’s most famous couple. She’s Coca Cola famous … It’s Kim Kardashian,”

“It’s Kim Kardashian West,” the 33-year-old said when she accepted her award, adding “I want to thank GQ for making me Woman of the Year, and my husband for making me feel like woman of the year every day.” Kim also seemed to have gotten annoyed that her placecard also stripped her of all identity left off the “West,” posting a photo to Instagram with the caption “who?”

On the magazine’s cover, Kim appears to be topless, and stays that way throughout the inside spread. We got it Kim—you’re not a typical mom.