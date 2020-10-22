Kim Kardashian’s Sisters Surprised Her With a Choreographed Dance For Her 40th Birthday

HBD, Kim. Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party included a choreographed dance by her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Kenner.

Kim celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, October 21, and the festivities were filmed for a special on her family’s E! show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode, titled “Kim’s 40th Birthday Special,” the KKW Beauty founder talks to Khloé about how she had plans for a blowout 40th birthday party in Wisconsin, where she and her husband, Kanye West, have a home. The party had the theme, the “Wild, Wild Mrs. West” (in a nod to Kanye), and Kim even had fashion designer Thierry Mugler create a custom robot-inspired look for her to wear. Those plans, however, were dashed when the pandemic hit and Kim had to cancel her bash.

Instead, the KKW Fragrance CEO spent her 40th birthday with her sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner, as they re-watched her most iconic moments from KUWTK, including when she recorded her 2011 song “Jam (Turn It Up).” She seemed fine with the small get-together. Little did she know that her family had a surprise party planned for her. The party, which was planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss (who has known Kris since Kourtney was born), re-created all of Kim’s favorite birthdays over the years, as documented on video by her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim’s 40th birthday party also included a choreographed dance performed by her sisters, which was a tribute to a dance performed by Kim’s friends at her 10th birthday. “When Kim was turning 10 years old I was throwing a big party at the house. And I came up with the idea that I would get all of her girlfriends to give a performance,” Kris explained in the episode. “I thought it would be so much fun to recreate the dance.”

However, not everyone was into the choreography. “I didn’t sign up for this in life. I didn’t sign up to do this shit,” Kylie said as she and her sisters rehearsed the performance, which included top hats, canes, bow ties and black-and-white leotards.

Kendall added, “I have no clue how Kylie and I got roped into this dance because we weren’t even alive when it happened.” In the end, the performance was a success with Kim’s four sisters nailing the choreography. (Watch the performance here.)

As for how the surprise happened, Kim’s families tricked her by telling her to come to the party dressed up for a fancy photoshoot. However, when Kim arrived and saw ponies and balloons reminiscent of her first birthday, she realized that it wasn’t a photoshoot but a surprise party. (Watch Kim’s reaction to the surprise party here.) “Because of COVID, everyone has to get tested before coming in the party,” Kourtney also explained.

The bash also included massive screens of home videos that played in the background, as well various food stations themed to different birthday parties. There was a Halloween-themed station, a diner station and the same car Kris bought Kim for her 16th birthday. The party also re-created TAO nightclub, where Kim spent a decade of parties in her 20s and 30s.

